Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

