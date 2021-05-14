Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.43 ($4.40).

Get National Express Group alerts:

NEX stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.80 ($3.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,504. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.13. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.