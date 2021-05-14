Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

BKRIY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

