Berenberg Bank Upgrades FDM Group (LON:FDM) to Buy

FDM Group (LON:FDM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 981 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,033.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,038.06. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

