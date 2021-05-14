Bernardo Hees Buys 63,000 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $31,918,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

