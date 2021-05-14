Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

