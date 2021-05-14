Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

