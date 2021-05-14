Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 833 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

