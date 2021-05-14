Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

