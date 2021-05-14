Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.