Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit