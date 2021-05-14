BetterBetting Hits One Day Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00089964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01103734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00070915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063616 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

