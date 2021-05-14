Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 2,344 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.80 per share, for a total transaction of $705,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88.

On Thursday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 275 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $747.36 per share, with a total value of $205,524.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari purchased 284 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $744.45 per share, for a total transaction of $211,423.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00.

BH opened at $152.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 99.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Biglari by 44.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.