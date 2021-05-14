Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of BILI traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Earnings History for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit