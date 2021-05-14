Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of BILI traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

