Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $926,835.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $926,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81.

BILL opened at $133.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

