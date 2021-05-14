Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Hits $92.40 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $602.20 or 0.01208917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion and approximately $3.59 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
