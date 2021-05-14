Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $590.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.38. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.