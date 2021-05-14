BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCAB. BTIG Research upped their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

