BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BioAtla stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCAB shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

