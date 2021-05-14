BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. BIOLASE updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 301,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,932,072. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

