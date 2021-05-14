BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.70 million, a PE ratio of -40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $47.97.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

