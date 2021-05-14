BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BLRX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36). Equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 238,133 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

