Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 103,401,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,317,902. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

