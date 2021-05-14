BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $11.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.77. 2,955,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,484. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

