Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bioventus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

