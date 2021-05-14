Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.