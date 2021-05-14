Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT opened at C$9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.26. The stock has a market cap of C$510.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.