BitCoal Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $52,183.58 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

