Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $72,907.04 and $82.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

