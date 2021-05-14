BitcoinHD Market Cap Reaches $24.92 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00008280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

