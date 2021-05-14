BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 157.1% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 343.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $37.34 million and $11,208.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 157.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.00614385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00221417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00282567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004153 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,395,871,862 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

