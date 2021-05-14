Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 436,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

