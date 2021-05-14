Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 254,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $271,019,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $39,222,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

