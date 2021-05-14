BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $150.00 at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Shares of BL stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $103.60. 7,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,817. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,633 shares of company stock worth $14,663,602. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

