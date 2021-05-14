Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Down 2.2%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLKLF shares. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

