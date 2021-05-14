Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.79. 73,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,910. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

