Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. 95,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

