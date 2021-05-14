Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.32. 7,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.