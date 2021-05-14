Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,166. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

