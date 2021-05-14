Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. 73,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,965. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

