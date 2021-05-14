BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $33.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 45,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

