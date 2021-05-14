BMO Capital Markets Downgrades W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Market Perform

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.36. 1,138,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,474. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

