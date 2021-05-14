BMO Capital Markets Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $90.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

