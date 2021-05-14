BMO Capital Markets Lowers Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

SGI stock opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$96.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

