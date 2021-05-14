Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Mack L. Hogans Sells 2,635 Shares

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

