Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

