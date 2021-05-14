Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.50

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

