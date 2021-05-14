Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the first quarter of 2021 on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues both surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Barring Latin America and Canada, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were up in the reported quarter. The company also registered strong sequential improvement in overall financial performance. The increase in cost however resulted in gross margin contractions in the quarter. The second-quarter and the narrowed full-year 2021 guidance also look impressive. The company currently expects a steady recovery from the pandemic with lesser impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021.”

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

BSX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 112,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,552. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.