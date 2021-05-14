Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 399,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,924. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -213.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

