Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%.

Boxlight stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 3,853,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,021. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Earnings History for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit