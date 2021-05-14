Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$182.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

