Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$182.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit